Medical camp set up by LUMHS

SUKKUR: A medical camp was set up for the rain victims by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Tehsil Manjhand of Jamshoro.

The LUMHS medical camp was organised for the rain victims, in which senior doctors treated the patients of gastro, malaria and skin diseases coming from different areas.

Vice-Chancellor Liaqat University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan appealed to the public, including philanthropists, NGOs, doctors, professors, LUMHS’s alumnae and others to support the relief work.