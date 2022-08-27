SIH organises hepatitis camp at Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR: Shifa International Hospital (SIH) organised a Hepatitis screening camp at Peshawar Press Club on Friday.
On the occasion, doctors and other medical staff from the eShifa, the home health services of the hospital, performed the hepatitis tests of members of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists, and also offered them free consultation.
KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra was the chief guest on the occasion. As many as 40 journalists were tested for the disease.
While addressing the Hepatitis screening camp, Taimur Jhagra acknowledged the efforts of Shifa International Hospital. He said that such health camps should be held frequently in order to spread awareness among the masses about different viral diseases.
Associate Manager Media Department of SIH Saima Jabbar said on the occasion that the event was aimed at raising awareness among journalists about hepatitis and helping them treat the disease.
MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi on Friday demanded the tehsil administration to take measures to put an end to the...
KHAR: The protesting Bajaur tribesmen ended the sit-in for peace here after talks with the government bore fruits on...
SUKKUR: A medical camp was set up for the rain victims by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in...
BARA: A local welfare organization, with the help of district administration, handed over an irrigation channel to...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated that real jihad for the people is to wage struggle to get rid...
PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Indonesian religious scholars visited the University of Peshawar and participated in a...
Comments