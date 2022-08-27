Fatima Sana selected among ICC Superstars

LAHORE: Pakistan’s rising sensation cricketer Fatima Sana has been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) among its hundred percent Cricket Superstars.

This is part of the ICC’s ongoing 100% Cricket movement, which celebrates the abundant talent on offer in the women’s game.

“Following the recent conclusion of the historic inclusion of women’s cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the excitement is growing ahead of another inaugural global event in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January, which is followed closely by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, also in South Africa,” said Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager Cricket.

Meanwhile, at only 20, Fatima has already emerged as one of the most promising prospects in Pakistan women’s cricket. Her contributions have already seen her claim some major honours, being named the 2021 ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Having made her international debut in 2019, Sana has played 21 ODIs and seven T20Is in a blossoming career, with many memorable performances.

The pace-bowling all-rounder has picked up 27 wickets in the 50-over format, with a career-best of 5/39, while also aggregating 177 runs. In seven T20I matches, she has picked up seven wickets, with best figures of 3/27.

The other four rising players include India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana, Australia’s all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, England’s Sophia Dunkley and Ireland’s ace cricketer Gaby Lewis.