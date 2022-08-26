FIA nabs two, including doctor, for vilifying institutions

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested a doctor of the General Hospital Lahore for allegedly running a social media campaign against the security agencies and obtained his one-day physical remand from a magisterial court.



The FIA Cybercrime Wing arrested Doctor Sahar Saud on the charges of running a social media campaign against the sensitive institutions. A request was received from the sensitive institutions on which the FIA took action and arrested the doctor. The accused was presented before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk for obtaining his physical remand.

Meanwhile, FIA Cyber Reporting Centre, Karachi, has arrested a man involved in maligning security institutions and personalities in his campaign on social media, reported Geo News on Thursday.

FIA recovered mobile phone and two sims from him. The accused Junaid Ali is a resident of District West, who uploaded post on his account on Facebook. The post maligned the security institution and its head on the incident of Balochistan helicopter crash. The accused also targeted the role of media in his post.

The accused was arrested from his home while the mobile sim, used on social media, was issued in his mother’ name. Meanwhile, PTI supporters have recently reacted strongly against the registration of a terror case against former prime minister Imran Khan for threatening police officials and a female magistrate and his possible arrest. The Islamabad police on August 21 booked Imran Khan in a case under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) over his threatening remarks during a public rally on August 20, reported Geo News.

Reacting to it, PTI supporters took to the streets to stop the possible arrest of the party chair. A video of a female PTI supporter from one of these protests has now gone viral where she is seen saying some harsh words for Pakistan. “We have a lot of anger and feel like setting the country ablaze as we don’t have any love for Pakistan right now because there are traitors,” the woman said.

When asked what PTI will do if Imran Khan gets arrested, the woman reiterated that they (PTI supporters) will shut all of Pakistan and set it on fire. She said that they (government) brought the army and police in the matter of Imran Khan.

The video was merged with another clip, apparently recorded later, where the same woman is saying that she recently went to a protest when she received a call about Imran Khan’s possible arrest late at night. “It is obvious that many wrong words come out in anger but I take those words back,” she apologised.

While referring to her earlier statement about setting the country ablaze, she said that she “didn’t mean that. Everyone loves their country (Pakistan) that’s why we expect that our voice is heard,” she added.