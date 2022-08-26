Readjustment of FPA in electricity bills begins

Rawalpindi: A large number of consumers turned to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) offices on Thursday for readjustment of fuel price adjustment (FPA) for the month of June 2022 in their electricity bills.

The staff at every Iesco office remained busy adjusting FPA in bills for the month of June 2022 in which the reading was around 200 units while the rest of the consumers were not entertained as per government orders.

Meanwhile, an angry mob pelted stones and broke the main gate and windows of the Tariqabad Sub Division office where the majority of staffers locked their offices for safety here on Thursday.

The protesters in anger said how it possible was that people could consume less than 200 units during the peak summer season in June, July, and August. More than 80 per cent of consumers have consumed over 200 units in June and July, the protesters said.

The consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to announce relief to the public irrespective of whether the electricity consumed by them was less than 200 units or over 200 units.

Traffic jam could also be seen here at Dhamyal Road, Bakramandi Road, Morgah, Adiala Road, Chur, Allabad, Gulistan Colony areas, Shah Khalid, Shah Faisal Colony, Airport Road, Mareer Hassan Road, Chandni Chowk and several other localities where people reached Iesco offices for readjustment of bills.