Powers of two price control magistrates withdrawn

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Lahore has withdrawn the powers of two price control magistrates while the areas of four price control magistrates were changed due to poor performance.
DC took the action on Thursday after reviewing the performance of price control magistrates, which was reflected on dashboard of the official platform. A meeting was also held in DC office in which it was reported that price control magistrates Mudassir Nadeem and ADLC Anam Chaudhry were not performing up to the mark. The area of four magistrates were changed due to poor performance.
