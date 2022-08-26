Tariq Bashir Cheema’s political rival meets CM

LAHORE:Naeemuddin Warraich, a PTI ticket-holder from NA-171 in Bahawalpur, and the local political opponent of PMLQ MNA Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with Gujrat-based industrialist Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmad Warraich.

The CM vowed to carry out intensive development work in every constituency, including Bahawalpur. This is noteworthy that Naeemuddin Warraich, who used to be the part of former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar's camp, lost the election because of Tariq Bashir Cheema who contested as independent candidate from NA 171, just to damage PTI candidate and deprive him of victory. The seat was won by PMLN's Mian Riaz Hussein Pirzada who got around 99,000 votes and PTI candidate Naeem Warraich got above 88,000 but lost. Tariq Bashir Cheema, despite being the part of a party (PMLQ) which was election ally of PTI filed nominations as the Independent candidate and got 23,000 votes which caused a blow to PTI.

Tariq Cheema, while contesting on the PMLQ ticket and having full support of PTI won from NA 172, another seat of Bahawalpur after a tough contest against PMLN's Saud Majeed. In case, PTI had withdrawn its support, Cheema could have been in serious trouble from NA 172 where he got around 106,000 votes and Saud Majeed stood at number two position with around 101,000 votes. On Thursday, in the meeting with Naeem Warraich, the CM Punjab has promised high development work in the constituency of Warraich.

A Rescue 1122 centre will be established in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil along with improvement in civic amenities, he told and announced upgrading schools as well. The incumbent government would perform such works that the people may remember like the reforms of my first tenure, said Pervaiz Elahi. This government would not indulge in revengeful politics like N-League as PML-Q has always promoted positive political norms in society, he highlighted. The people know who did the work and who took revenge. “We are convinced of tolerance and respect in politics,” he added. Chairman PTI Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan. Pervaiz Elahi said, “We are with Imran Khan and would continue to support him. Punjab would be transformed into an ideal province according to Imran Khan's vision.” The government was engaged in doing everything that could give relief to the common man, he said and noted that urgent measures had been initiated to improve the standard of life. Instead of a one-man show, I took the whole team along for composite development, concluded the CM.

Naeemuddin Warraich noted that the reforms of the Pervaiz Elahi-led government have become an example for the people while his previous tenure was a period of record development and he started public welfare works as soon as he came into power.