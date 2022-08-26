PCB offers affordable tickets for National T20

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced affordable tickets for the first phase of the National T20 Cup getting under way at the Pindi Stadium from August 30.

Tickets range from Rs50 to Rs100 at the cricket stadium at nominal rates.

The tickets for general category which include Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat enclosures are priced at Rs50.

The tickets for Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad enclosures, which fall under VIP category, are for Rs100.

That the fans can easily buy tickets, the Pakistan Cricket Board, through its ticketing partner – BookMe – has made the tickets available both online and through physical booths.

The physical tickets will be available from 27 August from the booths placed outside Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road.

The booth sales will take place between 0900 till 1800.

The first leg of the National T20 will be played in Rawalpindi from 30 August till 7 September with the first match of the day starting at 0930 and the second at 1400.