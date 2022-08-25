Yasmin chairs administrative meeting in Sheikhupura

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting of PTI’s local leadership at a local hotel in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

Col (retd) Ijaz Hussain Minhas and other leaders including Shanila Root were also with the provincial health minister. Candidate for PP-139 Mian Abu Bakar, Ali Asghar Manda, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, Imran Shaheed Kanwar, Ali Asghar Virk, Rana Abbas Ali, Rao Jahanzeb, Gul Agha, Owais Umar, Tayyab Rashid and others were present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the Union Council level organisation during the meeting. She said that on the direction of party chairman Imran Khan, we have come to Sheikhupura to complete the union council level organisation. By visiting all the districts of Punjab, we are completing the union council level organisation of PTI and in this regard local leadership has been entrusted with the responsibilities in Sheikhupura. “We will also complete the organization at the council level,” she added. She said that Imran lives in the heart of Pakistani people and PTI will win every election. Imran Khan has become an international leader and today, the foreign media is praising the reign of Imran Khan, she said.