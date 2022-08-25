CM, Khattak discuss rehab of flood victims

LAHORE:A PTI leader and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest including rehabilitation of flood affectees. Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and former federal minister Moonis Elahi were also present.

Pervaiz Elahi pointed out that line departments have been fully mobilised for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The government has announced a special aid package; a waiver of water and land revenue charges in flood-hit areas by declaring them calamity-hit as the provincial government was firmly standing with the flood victims, he said. “I went to Rajanpur and Taunsa to meet the victims and assess the situation,” he added.

The Punjab government has provided the best possible resources for the rehabilitation of the victims. Pakistan Army teams are also helping the civil administration in their rescue and relief operations; the CM said and thanked Corps Commander Multan and Pakistan Army for their timely support.

Similarly, the services of police, administration, PDMA and rescue 1122 are also commendable as the rescue teams of the Punjab government are reaching out to every affected person; he mentioned and maintained that this is the time to go beyond mundane politics and help the distressed denizens.

It is a pity that the PMLN has not stopped politics even on an issue like flood as the politicisation of human lives is the usual modus operandi of the PMLN. There is no fear of Allah Almighty in their hearts, nor the pain of suffering humanity, he lamented.

Pervaiz Khattak praised the steps taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi for helping the flood victims on time. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over Disaster Management Ministerial Committee meeting at CMO on Wednesday.

Provision of relief activities relating to the flood affected areas in Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan came under review. CM directed Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal to visit the flood-affected areas forthwith and further directed him to oversee the relief activities for the flood affectees. CM further directed to expedite rescue and relief operation and all institutions should help the flood affectees in a unison manner. He stated that unexpected water came into the streams of Koh-e-Suleman due to torrential rains. CM vowed that the Punjab government will not leave any stone unturned to help their affected brothers and sisters in the prevailing situation. It was decided during the meeting to enhance the financial aid of the heirs of the deceased persons due to heavy flood and rains. He disclosed that we would redress the losses being occurred to the houses, fields and the livestock. CM directed to timely provide food to the people in the relief camps and directed to ensure provision of dry edibles and food hampers to the affectees present in the relief camps. Pervaiz Elahi directed to increase the number of medical camps in order to prevent the infectious diseases in the affected areas adding that the Livestock Department should ensure provision of surplus fodder for the animals as well. CM directed to provide essential facilities to the affectees in the relief camps.

Provincial Minister Basharat Raja, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Brig (retd) Ejaz Shah, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal and officials concerned attended the meeting.