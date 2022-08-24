CM, UAE envoy agree to promote economic ties

LAHORE:Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Punjab House in Islamabad and discussed issues related to mutual interest, promotion of relations and increasing cooperation in various fields.

It was mutually agreed to start work on the Mubarak Centre at Ferozepur Road in Lahore while agreeing to enhance close contact in future to promote economic ties. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi thanked UAE’s Minister Sheikh Nahyan-bin-Mubarak Al Nahyan as the Dhabi Group would invest billions of rupees, said a handout issued here. The Punjab government would provide full support for the construction of Mubarak Center, he added and noted that Mubarak Center would be the tallest building in Lahore. State-of-the-art Mubarak Centre would have business centers and a 7-Star Hotel which would be linked to the Gaddafi Stadium by a flyover, he added. This plan would greatly facilitate the international players’ access to Gaddafi Stadium while relieving the torment of traffic jams on the busy roads of Lahore during the tournaments, he mentioned. The CM said that the provincial government would advance the work on this project as it would boost commercial activities while creating employment opportunities. He noted that brotherly relations existed between Pakistan and UAE and added that the time had come to transform these relations into a strategic partnership. There were immense opportunities for investment in Punjab and the UAE’s investors could benefit from them, he remarked. —APP

UAE diplomat meets governor: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zaabi called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest, increasing bilateral trade and cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, the UAE ambassador said that Pakistani community is playing an important role in the economy and development of the UAE for years. He said that Pakistan-UAE relations are an example for the region. There is need to further promote trade ties with Pakistan, he said.

The UAE ambassador said that Pakistani investors should start working on joint ventures for investment in various sectors in the UAE. He added that the UAE wants to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including health, education, agriculture, biotechnology and food security etc.