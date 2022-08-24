India coach has Covid ahead of Asia Cup

NEW DELHI: India coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.
The Twenty20 tournament begins on Saturday, with India’s first match a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Dravid returned a positive result after a routine test.
“Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms," said a statement. “He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report.”
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has given No Objection Certificates to 43 players for participation in Big Bash...
TOKYO: Reigning women’s champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi cruised through her opening game at the world...
LONDON: Nick Kyrgios is facing potential legal action for defamation from a woman he accused of being drunk and...
DEMYDIV, Ukraine: As Ukraine’s football season kicked off on Tuesday despite the ongoing Russian invasion, players...
ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals thumped Muzaffarabad Tigers to go top of the table and move into the final of the Kashmir...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation will hold trials for the Asian Squash Team Championship in the first week of the...
Comments