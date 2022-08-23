PM seeks report on inflated power bills

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on the issues pertaining to Electricity Bills.— APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday sought a detailed report from authorities concerned regarding complaints about inflated electricity bills. The prime minister on Monday chaired an emergency meeting with regard to complaints about inflated domestic and commercial bills, the PM media wing in a statement said.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and other senior officials attended the meeting. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked officials concerned to present a detailed report on priority basis along with recommendations regarding complaints about inflated electricity bills.

It may be pointed out here that inflated electricity bills particularly those received by domestic consumers have made them cry. The domestic consumers have expressed concern over heavy electricity bills containing increased tariffs, fuel price adjustment and taxes.

“My family uses only one ceiling fan but I have received over Rs5,000 bill and am finding it difficult to pay,” Muhammad Anas, a resident of Satellite Town, Rawalpindi said. Similarly, another consumer said he received Rs14,000 bill without using any air conditioner.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Finland and desired cooperation in diverse fields. The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ulla-Maija Rantapuska, Investment Manager, Finnfund, Finnish development financier, accompanied by Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan for Finland.

Mentioning the business-friendly policies adopted by the current government, the prime minister said Pakistan had great opportunities for investment in information technology, energy, agriculture, industries and e-commerce sector.

Ulla-Maija Rantapuska informed the prime minister about the interest Finnfund had in investing in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, financial institutions and digital infrastructure solutions in Pakistan.

She also mentioned that Finnfund has already invested $3 million equity of 17.59 percent shareholding in TPL Insurance Limited, Pakistan’s first direct insurance company. The prime minister appreciated the proposals of Finnfund and assured that the government would facilitate the Finnfund in the said ventures.