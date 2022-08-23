Omar Abdullah exposes blatant lie about Mirwaiz’s house arrest

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has criticised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his blatant lie about Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s house arrest.

He said that there was an obvious difference in the statement of the Lt. governor and that of the police. According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar’s remarks came after journalists were not allowed to meet Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, a day after Sinha had said the Hurriyat leader was not under house arrest.

“The Lt. governor says one thing and the police do something entirely different,” Omar wrote on Twitter, reacting to the reports of journalists prevented from meeting or interviewing Mirwaiz.

Sinha, while speaking to the BBC, had said Mirwaiz was not under house arrest and was a free man. “I will correct it,” he had said when asked about the reasons for the house arrest of Mirwaiz.

“Even in August 2019, he was not booked under the PSA (Public Safety Act). If you go back, there were some incidents. We have deployed police personnel around him for his protection,” Sinha said in the interview.