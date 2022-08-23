Breastfeeding protects mother, child from diseases

LAHORE:An awareness seminar on breastfeeding was organised with the collaboration of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, UNICEF and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore, here on Monday.

Prof Mahmood Ali Malik was chief guest and Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Vice-Chancellor, University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) and Prof Dr Nishat Maqsood, retired Head of Preventive Pediatrics Department FJMC were special guests.

Besides, Prof Shamsa Humayun, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Munir Akhtar Saleemi, Dr Ayesha Farid, Prof Noreen Akmal, Deans Prof Naveed Akbar Hotiana, Prof Manazza Iqbal, Prof Muniza Qayyum, Dr Rameeza Kalim Head of Social and Preventive Pediatric Department, FJMU and other faculty members, nurses and paramedics also participated in the seminar.

Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian, President PAFP, Prof Dr Junaid Rasheed Head of Pediatric Department, UCHS, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman Nutrition Specialist UNICEF, Dr Uzma Khurram Bukhari, Nutrition Officer UNICEF, and representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) were also present.

The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among the public about benefits of breastfeeding.

FJMC Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that breastfeeding is very useful for both the baby and the mother. Breastfeeding helps in the mental and physical development of the child and increases the immunity of the child. Along with this, breastfeeding also protects the mother from dangerous diseases like cancer. There are clear instructions on breastfeeding in the Holy Quran. He further said that all medical professionals should spread the awareness of breastfeeding to the common people which is an ongoing charity.

Prof Masood Sadiq suggested that all working mothers, who breastfeed their children, should be given six months’ leave. Dr Asif Mehmood Jah said that such type of awareness programmes are very important.

Dr Mahmood Ali Malik said that every mother should breastfeed her children at least for two years following the instructions given in the Holy Quran.

Prof Nishat Maqsood emphasised that the facility of day care centre should be mandatory for working mothers. Prof Munir Akhtar Saleemi said that breast milk should be started after the birth of newborns and formula milk should be rejected in the hospitals.

Prof Junaid Rasheed gave a detailed presentation on the benefits of breastfeeding. Dr Rameeza Kaleem emphasised to provide support to breastfeeding mothers and also informed about the organisation of Baby Friendly Hospital Initiatives.

Dr Uzma Khurram Bukhari, Nutrition Officer UNICEF, informed about the statistics of the world and Pakistan regarding breastfeeding mothers. He said that according to MICS Survey 2018, only 10 percent of mothers in Punjab start breastfeeding to their babies in the first hour, which is a sign of extreme danger and due to this, the rate of malnutrition among children is also increasing.

Dr Khalil Ahmed, Director IRMNCH Programme, said that door to door awareness campaign is being started from August 29, 2022 with the support of Lady Health Workers across Punjab to create awareness about breastfeeding. All preparations for this purpose have been completed.

Later, professors, family physicians, nurses and other participants took part in a panel discussion to highlight breastfeeding problems of mothers. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal distributed the shields among distinguished guests and thanked all the organisations especially UNICEF and PAFP for their support.