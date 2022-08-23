Abubakar wins Sprint Canoeing Championship

KARACHI: M Abubakar Durrani of Pakistan Customs won Independence-Day Sprint Canoeing Championship at Hanna Lake, Quetta, the other day.

He clinched two gold medals in K-1 200M (Men open) and K-2 200M (Men open). He was also declared the best Kayaking athlete of the championship.

The 3-day flat water sprint championship was organised by Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy (HDWSA) as per ICF rules. The athletes of the academy stood runner-ups and third position went to Quetta City Canoe Club.

Ziarat Canoeing Club, Loralai Canoeing Club, and Chiltan Adventurers Canoeing stood 4th, 5th and 6th, respectively. It is to be noted that 54 (senior, juniors, boys and girls) canoe paddlers participated in the championship.