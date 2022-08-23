BD strip Domingo of T20 role days before Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh stripped head coach Russell Domingo of his role overseeing the Twenty20 side and told him to focus on Test and one-day international cricket, just days before the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said that former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram, named last week as the technical consultant, will look after the T20 side. “Russell Domingo won’t be part of the T20 set-up. He will be with ODIs and Tests,” Nazmul told a press briefing in Dhaka.

“There’s no head coach” for the T20 side, he added. “We have a batting coach, a spin coach, fast bowling coach and fielding coach. We also have the captain. We also have a technical consultant for T20s. He will give the game plan,” he said.

Domingo, a 47-year-old South African, was appointed Bangladesh’s head coach in August 2019, initially on a two-year contract. The BCB last year extended it until November 2023. But Bangladesh have struggled in T20s under Domingo, failing to win a game in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

They have won just two of their last 15 T20s and suffered their maiden series loss to Zimbabwe earlier this month. Domingo said the BCB’s decision to separate the roles was a “great” idea.