Emma Stone reveals why she is still not on social media

Emma Stone explains why she avoids social media

Emma Stone still avoids using social media over concerns about her mental health.

Stone only recently got the domain to her own name, which is what she’s seen doing in her new Super Bowl ad for Squarespace.

When asked if she’d turn her domain into a lifestyle blog or something, she told Rolling Stone, "One hundred percent no. That’s why I don’t even have Instagram. I’m too afraid of my own mental health to be engaged in that way, and that’s why I’m such a lurker and love following other people’s stuff."

"I don’t know [why] I never actually did that," she said of not buying her domain before.

"Squarespace kind of had to deal with my lack of foresight. So I’m very grateful they did or else the commercial really would not have worked. It would have been weird if you went to EmmaStone.com and it was… I don’t even know what might have been going on over there," added the two-time Oscar winner.

The Easy A actress went on to reveal her love of "building prototypical sites" with old web services like Angelfire and GeoCities when she was growing up.

"I was really into that. I built a presentation for class when I was in elementary school and I remember that I had to bring people to the library to see my presentation," she said.

"I was really proud of my drop-down menus, and you know, all the things that you could do on Angelfire, basically. So I was very into that. I also remember the LiveJournal time, and I was such a blog reader for so long. It was like my favorite thing, and so now I’m truly one of the Substack freaks. I’m spending a lot of money on Substack."

Emma Stone is nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award again for her role in Bugonia.