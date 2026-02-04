Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes King Charles and Prince William implode
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moves the earth from King Charles and Prince William’s feet sending them both into their own respective medical emergencies as more insights drop
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s second coming is here, and it seems King Charles and Prince William have both been having their own medical crises’ in their respective Palaces.
Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner is the one that made note of this and spoke to Fox News Digital while delivering that verdict.
According to him the fury being felt is also reaching new heights, and that too because of the newly released pictures of Andrew looing over a young woman in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.
The expert even compared the release of these pictures with a very famous series called ‘Hammer House of Horrors', because in his own words “we are seeing the modern-day equivalent of the ‘House of Horrors' with the image of Andrew on all fours, sending both King Charles and Prince William into apoplexy.”
In his view “Prince William must be thanking God that he has taken on a new troubleshooter fixer to try and distance ‘The Firm’ from further ridicule.”
A similar sentiment comes via British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard and she claims the heir is growing more and more furious because per her findings “William believes Andrew is obliterating the monarchy’s good work, and it’s become vulnerable to the stream of bombshell revelations.
He’s even said to be going against King Charles because the monarch had “wanted to keep his brother close by. However, I believe William will put his foot down and prevent his uncle from moving so close to his family.”
-
King Charles tired of Andrew ‘laughs’ amid exile
-
Meghan Markle drops ‘sweet surprise’ on Valentine’s Day ft new photo
-
Kate Middleton tugs at heartstrings with message about cancer, resilience and finding hope
-
'Crime Scene' tape on Buckingham Palace over Andrew, Epstein files
-
Ghislaine Maxwell confirms Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre in Epstein files
-
Queen Camilla rings in the National Year of Reading with a brand new gift to the community
-
Nicki Minaj wants Prince Harry to go back to UK
-
King Charles receives first woman Archbishop of Canterbury at Buckingham Palace