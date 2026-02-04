Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes King Charles and Prince William implode

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s second coming is here, and it seems King Charles and Prince William have both been having their own medical crises’ in their respective Palaces.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner is the one that made note of this and spoke to Fox News Digital while delivering that verdict.

According to him the fury being felt is also reaching new heights, and that too because of the newly released pictures of Andrew looing over a young woman in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

The expert even compared the release of these pictures with a very famous series called ‘Hammer House of Horrors', because in his own words “we are seeing the modern-day equivalent of the ‘House of Horrors' with the image of Andrew on all fours, sending both King Charles and Prince William into apoplexy.”

In his view “Prince William must be thanking God that he has taken on a new troubleshooter fixer to try and distance ‘The Firm’ from further ridicule.”

A similar sentiment comes via British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard and she claims the heir is growing more and more furious because per her findings “William believes Andrew is obliterating the monarchy’s good work, and it’s become vulnerable to the stream of bombshell revelations.

He’s even said to be going against King Charles because the monarch had “wanted to keep his brother close by. However, I believe William will put his foot down and prevent his uncle from moving so close to his family.”