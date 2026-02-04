Queen Camilla rings in the National Year of Reading with a brand new gift to the community
Queen Camilla patron of the National Literacy Trust, opens a new library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London
By H. Anjum
February 04, 2026
Queen Camilla has just rang in the National Year of Reading in full gusto, and has even brought, for the community a new library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London.
According to the official Instagram update this library will be home to more than 500 books, and is the 2,000th to be opened as part of the Libraries for Primaries initiative.
There is even a video of her entire event shown in video format, where the Queen can be seen engaging with the public, as well as young children of the Christ Church CE Primary School in London.
Check it out Below:
