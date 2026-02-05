Jamie Lee Curtis reveals who helped her escape 'daily prison' of addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis credited her special friend who gifted her the "miracle of sobriety."

The 67-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to pen down a touching tribute to her old friend and Anything but Love costar Richard Lewis, who reached out her hand and helped her to take herself out of the "daily prison" of addiction.

It's been 27 years since Jamie became sober and she is taking a moment to say thanks to Richard, who passed away in 2024 at 76 after a heart attack.

She began, "27 years ago, I had pain and sorrow. I reached out my hand and my old colleague and friend, Richard Lewis, reached out and took my hand. The miracle of sobriety is that it just takes one other person to relate to how you're feeling and THAT can change everything," she wrote.

"Richard introduced me to many others and for these 27 years I have met so many people who share our common link of addiction and recovery from that daily prison," Jamie continued.

The Freaky Friday actress is now following Richard's footsteps and reaching out to the hands of those people who need help in their journey of sobriety.

"I'm honored to be open with strangers, many who know me better than people I have spent my entire life with, and I try to honor all of their courage and strength, and hope daily and do what Richard did, which is reach my hand out to others in need."

"I miss my friend but his gift to me IS the gift that keeps on giving. @clare.foundation @friendlyhousela," she added.