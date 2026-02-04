Photo: Chris Hemsworth voices strong opinion about importance of money in life

Chris Hemsworth, who is popular as the iconic 'God of Thunder' in THOR, has made a bold statement about money.

Speaking to The Guardian, the global star talked about what success means to him now.

He shared that the importance of monetary gain for him has changed, and he is more detached to it than he used to be 15 years ago.

Hemsworth opened up about his guilty conscious of letting money decide his earlier career choices.

He explained, “I'd think, I came from nothing. Who am I to turn down that kind of money?"

"Justifying things that weren't the purest creative decision, but I'll be able to pay for my parents' house, or I'll be able to help out my cousins.”

Moreover, he admitted that the old Chris would feel fulfilled for landing major nominations or fronting blockbuster franchises.

He called his former mentality 'absurd'.

“I used to think maybe if I was nominated for something I'd feel good about myself. Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time, or launched another franchise, then I'd feel fulfilled. It's absurd."

The actor explained that the first time his outlook began to change was when his father, Craig, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

As a result, Hemsworth confessed that he now prioritizes time with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, daughter India and twins Sasha and Tristan.

He also shared working on his self-esteem and trying to not be affected by materialistic things, “My self-worth doesn't rest upon all of those exterior things any more, though I still have to remind myself.”

He continued, "My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in. I've become more aware of the fragility of things. You start thinking, "My dad won’t be here for ever."

He also talked about life changing for him and his kids growing older, “And my kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they'd fight over sleeping in our bed, suddenly they're not happening any more.”