Chris Hemsworth worries if Marvel fans will see him as Thor after THIS project

Chris Hemsworth had second thoughts about sharing 'fears and insecurities'

Chris Hemsworth had to rethink his recent documentary about his dad's battle with Alzheimer's.

Chris released A Road Trip To Remember last year, which followed him and his dad taking a trip to the actor’s childhood homes across Australia, following Craig's diagnosis with early-stage Alzheimer's.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Chris confessed that he had second thoughts about going public with his innermost thoughts. He worried that if he shared too much about himself with his fans, they’d have a hard time seeing him as any action character onscreen.

The Crime 101 star said, "I wondered if I was letting people too far in. Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?"

Despite what effect it could have on his career, the Marvel star is proud of the doc because of the experience his ailing dad had.

"It was so deeply personal. It was a love letter to my father," he said. "It empowered him for a period, and stimulated memories that were being taken away from him."

Chris found out during his Limitless documentary in 2022 that he is eight to ten times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s because he had two copies of the APOE4 gene, which predisposes a person for the degenerative disease.

Chris Hemsworth, who shares kids daughter India, 13, and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, 11, with his wife Elsa Pataky, now takes things slow and doesn't give in to pressure from the industry.