Princess Eugenie falls into devastation as Sarah Ferguson drags her down

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been walking a tight rope that forced them to appear neutral, despite the plight of their parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. However it seems they have finally come to a decision behind Palace walls.

The entire thing comes after another email came to light, one that saw their mother talking about her intimate life to a convicted sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

The email related to her upcoming visit to New York, which the financier was asking about and in response Fergie said, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

With that email now out in the open, via the second batch of the Epstein files the insider admits to the National Examiner, “she’s now formally looking to cut ties as is Beatrice.”

The youngest “was on the fence previously but now agrees with her sister [that] they need to act decisively or risk being dragged down by their mother and father by association,” they also said.

The only issue they face at the moment is that “they can’t legally emancipate themselves given the fact they’re grown adults,” the source explains. “But removing Andrew and Sarah from their respective wills is one move they’ll almost certainly look to make.”

However, in the mean time after this shock, they have been leaning on other family becuase “they have a lot of support from their cousins, aunts and uncles,” and those cousins and relatives “[They] feel terrible for Eugenie and Beatrice and [are] devastated at what their parents continue to put them through.”