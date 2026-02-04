Bill Gates dismisses Epstein draft emails as ‘false’

Bill Gates has admitted he regrets every minute spent with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the latest release batch of files linked to the financier.

In an interview with Australia’s 9News, the Microsoft co-founder that meeting Epstein was ‘foolish’ and apologised for his association.

"Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that," Gates said. He added he was 'one of many people who regret ever knowing him.'

Gates denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island or being involved with any women linked to the financier.

"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour," he added.

The files, which include 2013 draft emails saved in Epstein’s account, alleged that Gates had asked advisers for medication to treat sexually transmitted diseases to 'deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls.'

Gates dismissed the draft, saying: "Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false. I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

The comments come shortly after Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, spoke about being mentioned in the latest released files and recalled 'painful times' during their marriage.