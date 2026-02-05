Kim Kardashian fears to poke 'bear' Kanye West amid new romance

Kim Kardashian keeps romance 'private' given past Ye's outrage

Kim Kardashian is well aware of what happened last time, when Kanye West found out about her relationship with Pete Davidson: a public spat.



Now, as the mom-of-four is reportedly dipping her toes in the dating pool, she is wary of the backlash from her ex-husband.

Recent reports indicate the Skims mogul is dating Lewis Hamilton, the renowned F1 racer. After spotting the British racer in Paris, she is reportedly on vacation with him in the English countryside.

However, sources tell the Daily Mail that the concern on the Kardashians' minds is Ye and his reaction. "She doesn’t want to make this look like she is poking the bear."

Moreover, Hamilton is also an acquaintance of West, which reportedly makes the situation concerning for the pair.

“They are concerned about what Kanye would think about this, since he was friends with Lewis in the past," the source shares.

To avoid triggering Ye, insiders say the pair are keeping their relationship "casual."

“They both know that this could trigger Kanye in so many ways, so that is another reason that they are using kid gloves with this hookup and currently not making it any more than just fun," the insider claims.

Further, the source notes that Kardashian already had a frustrating experience co-parenting with West; these secret-romance reports, she allegedly feared, may send him over the edge.

"Granted, Kim obviously has to live for herself now and her own needs, but she doesn’t want to make this look like she is poking the bear.”

It is worth noting that neither Kardashian nor Hamilton have confirmed the rumours about their romance.