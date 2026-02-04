Nicki Minaj wants Prince Harry to go back to UK
Nicki Minaj expresses admiration for the British royal family as she weighs in on Harry's decision to speak publicly against his family
Rapper Nicki Minaj has advised Britain's Prince Harry to go back to the United Kingdom as she weighed in on the Duke of Sussex's rift with the royal family.
During an appearance on Katie Miller's podcast, she was asked about her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
“Well… I think he should go home. Like E.T. he should go home. Go phone home and then go home,” she said.
She also objected to how Prince Harry spoke publicly about his rift with the royal family, alluding to the Duke's media appearances and his tell-all book.
“People do things and you don’t know why and you don’t know what’s going on inside of them. So, I don’t judge.” “But I was like, ah man, because I felt like I knew them in some way. So I was like, ‘no Harry, don’t do that. You know better,” she said after expressing admiration for the British royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US with their son, Prince Archie, in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.
The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Princess Lilibet, in California in 2021.
