Ghislaine Maxwell confirms Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre in Epstein files

Ghislaine Maxwell has seemingly confirmed that veracity of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s photo with late Virginia Giuffre.

In a fresh batch of evidence from Epstein files, it is revealed that Maxwell sent an email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein about the former Duke of York’s photo with his alleged sexual assault victim, Ms Giuffre.

The picture, which is seemingly taken on March 10, 2001 at Maxwell’s London home, was denied by the former Prince.

In the 2015 email sent to Epstein, jailed Maxwell is spotted “stating for the record as fact”

This defeats Andrew’s Pizza Express “alibi” made during the BBC Newsnight interview.

The email from Maxwell reads: “In 2001 I was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew.

“A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family.

It goes on say: “I am stating for the record as fact” before adding: “Prince Andrewcame to my house to visit me – (redacted) was in the house and they did meet.”

Epstein then noted that her email left “too many unanswered questions”, adding: “Her and andrew?…whats the deal here? why is she there.”

Epstein added: “I was not aware of massage w/andrew in my house.

Maxwell then noted: “These thing they have to stay, along w/meeting virginia and rebutting those allegations. I needs it asap.”

This comes as Andrew was urgently vacated out of his abode at the Royal Lodge by elder brother King Charles earlier this week.