Photo: Christian Bale recalls agonizing times from 'The Bride!'

Christian Bale has weighed in on his time from The Bride!.

As fans will be aware, the 52-year-old actor has played Frank as Frankenstein's monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal, new take on The Bride of Frankenstein.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bale reflected on how a distress response screaming session turned into an unexpected bonding experience for the cast of the flick.

Recalling the agonizing process of spending hours in the makeup room, Bale stated, “I would scream like crazy, every day. Just to [release the] despair, all of that restraint that you have to display when you're sitting still for that long ... ."

"I didn't want to do it driving into work because I thought I might cause a crash. And I didn't want to do it by myself because I thought everyone would just think I'm going nuts."

It is noteworthy that the daily routine of Christian's despair outbursts were slowly joined in when the HMU Department and other people on set came to the make-up trailer only to take part in Christian's daily ritual.

He added, “Oh man, I'm telling you, the whole crew got involved by the end, because people would hear us screaming."

“We would open the doors, and gradually, a bit like the Bride's revolution, a few people were going, ‘Can we do it too?’ And then by the end, there were like 30 people who would hear us and run to the make-up trailer to be a part of it and scream as well,” he continued.

Nonetheless, he later defined it as a 'great bonding experience'.