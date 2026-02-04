'Crime Scene' tape on Buckingham Palace over Andrew, Epstein files

Protesters associated with an anti-monarchy group, Republic, on Wednesday gathered outside Buckingham Palace to push King Charles to hold Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accountable for his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The call for the demonstration outside the palace was given after Andrew's name and an objectionable picture with an identified woman was made public by the US Department of Justice as it released millions of new documents as part of Epstein files.

Videos released by the group showed protesters holding banners saying "Charles, what are you hiding?"

"'Crime Scene' tape has just been put up on the railings of Buckingham Palace. It's inconceivable to think Charles and William knew nothing about allegations against Andrew. Charles, what are you hiding," said a statement shared with a video on social media.

"If not us, then who? We're holding Andrew to account. Donate to our private prosecution fund today," said Republic.

The group also asked people to support the private prosecution of Andrew by donating to the legal fund setup by Republic

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, has moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, following new damaging revelations about his links to Epstein.

His exit from Royal Lodge, his home for decades, marks a new low for the former prince, following years of scrutiny over his connections to Epstein, a scandal that has cast a shadow over Britain's royal family.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, had hoped to stay at the 30-room Georgian mansion for longer, the Sun newspaper said, but he moved under the cover of darkness on Monday and was driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.