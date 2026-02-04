Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian raises fears he will continue 'nasty streak'
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's romance seems to be heating up, and insiders are worried
Lewis Hamilton's and Kim Kardashian’s romance has pals of his ex worried.
Hamilton and Kardashian have been reportedly dating since December. The two have been spotted together in London, the Cotswolds and Aspen since New Year's Eve.
However, the Formula 1 star’s ex Nicole Scherzinger’s pals are worried he may do to the reality star what he did to the singer.
A source close to the Buttons singer told The Sun: "Lewis was the master of blowing hot and cold."
"One minute he would be buying her gifts and saying he loved her, the next he would cause an enormous argument and then ignore her for days," they claimed.
"There was a real nasty streak. She would often be left in tears after rows with him. He seemed to be a lot more interested in hanging out with his 'bros', than with his girlfriend," they added.
Hamilton and the Pussycat Dolls member dated on-and-off from 2007 through 2015.
After their final breakup, Nicole said she was "devastated that it didn't work out," and that it "was the hardest decision we had to make."
Currently, Kardashian and Hamilton are both in Paris staying at the swanky Le Bristol hotel while Kim promotes her new NikeSKIMS range, per the Daily Mail.
