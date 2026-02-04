Kate Middleton tugs at heartstrings with message about cancer, resilience and finding hope

Kate Middleton has just gotten emotional on World Cancer Day and shared a poignant message for all those who are reeling from the diagnosis, undergoing treatment already, or in the throws of recovery and attempting to find themselves again.

The message has been shared on her Instagram account and features clips of one of her royal engagements as well as a voice over that says, “on World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.”

She also can be heard saying, “Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it's not linear. There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection.”

Before signing off she added, “today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope. Please know you are not alone.”

