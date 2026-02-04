King Charles receives first woman Archbishop of Canterbury at Buckingham Palace

Sarah Mullally, the first woman to lead the Church of England as Archbishop of Canterbury, met King Charles at Buckingham Palace, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

"It was a privilege to pay homage to His Majesty The King at Buckingham Palace," she said.

Sarah Mullally said, "I give thanks for His Majesty’s deep Christian faith, demonstrated in his life of service to our nation and the Commonwealth. I was conscious today of having paid homage to the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when I became Bishop of London."

she added, "I am grateful for his support of the Church of England as I now begin this new ministry as the Archbishop of Canterbury."

On January 28, Sarah Mullally was officially confirmed as the first woman to lead the Church of England as Archbishop of Canterbury in a traditional ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The vast cathedral was converted into a court of law for the ancient Confirmation of Election, a legal ceremony set within a church service marking the moment an archbishop-elect legally assumes office.

Mullally, who will also serve as the spiritual head of 85 million Christians across 165 countries in the global Anglican Communion, took an oath of allegiance as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury before senior bishops acting as Royal Commissioners under the authority of King Charles.