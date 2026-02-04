Kelsea Ballerini shares painful reality of 2026 Grammys look
Kelsea Ballerini explained the making of her 2026 Grammys look
Kelsea Ballerini can endure pain to look glamorous, and that's what she did at the 2026 Grammys.
In a Cosmopolitan photo diary, she shed light on her Grammys look, which was clearly one of the best looks of the night.
Alongside a close up snap of the slicked-back style, she wrote, "I did indeed have to take Advil for my head because it was a SNATCH."
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was the maestro behind the slick updo, revealed that he took inspiration from her green and gold beaded Etro halter dress for the hairstyle.
Sharing a photo of the hairstyle, he wrote, "Snatched and sculpted. I took inspiration from the pattern in the dress and took it right up to the hair."
In the photo diary, Ballerini also said that her dress contained a sweet tribute to her late dog with a patch sewn inside.
"This was a surprise touch from the designers and my stylists at our final fitting," said the Miss Me More singer. "I lost my soul dog, Dibs, a few weeks ago, and having him close to my heart for the night made it feel more sentimental. A beautiful reminder he’s always with me."
At the Grammys red carpet, Ballerini also talked about her brekup and patchup with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.
"I've always been a chronic oversharer and I think for the first time, at 32 I'm reigning it in," Kelsea Ballerini said in an interview on E! Live. "I think my life might just be my life for a while. It feels right."
-
Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoos that honoured his parents
-
Claire Foy reveals years-long battle with parasite infection
-
Kristen Stewart steps into a new role offscreen
-
Is Bella Hadid linked to Adan Banuelos arrest incident? Report
-
'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth reveals favourite 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser
-
Why ASAP Rocky wants kids to learn rap music at school?
-
Dove Cameron reflects on traumatic childhood loss she 'rarely talks about'
-
Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about fear of death