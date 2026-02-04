Marvel star Pom Klementieff recalls offer to work in her dream industry

Pom Klementieff remembers 'Mi Amor' script while reshooting 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

Pom Klementieff is originally a French actress. But for over a decade, she has been starring in different projects in Hollywood.



Her credits include high-budget movies, such as playing Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy. Similarly, she recalls working on another star-studded film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

She was re-shooting her scenes in the high-octane thriller when the offer came: a return to her original roots (French cinema) as a leading star.

It was Mi Amor, under Guillaume Nicloux's direction, where Klementieff played Romy, a touring disc jockey, next to Benoît Magimel in the background of the Canary Islands.

She accepted the offer. Now, as the film is screening at the Rotterdam Film Festival, she states, “When I moved to the U.S., I started doing American movies and just kept doing them.

“I had forgotten that French part of me, which is a big part of me, of course. So it was beautiful to get back to a French movie, and to do so with such a talented director whom I have admired for many years.”

As she plays a lead role in Mi Amor, Klementieff says, "It was also interesting being the lead role. You get to explore so many facets of the character and to really dance with the idea of the character.”

The film's synopsis reads, "A French DJ on tour in the Canary Islands must navigate a web of silence and deception from locals and officials when her best friend vanishes, forcing her to take the investigation into her own hands."

Mi Amor debuts in French theatres on May 6.