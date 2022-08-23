Karachi Biennale Trust gifts artwork to Karachi Zoo

In a ceremony, the Karachi Biennale Trust gifted an artwork called “Simurgh” to the people of the city of Karachi.

This work of art by Mohsen Keiyani was created for the second Karachi Biennale, a city-wide international art exhibition. The artwork is 4 ½ feet and is made of scrap metal; it depicts birds and reflects the theme of Karachi Biennale 2019 “Flight Interrupted: Eco-leaks from the Invasion Desk”, which is inspired by ecological consequences of dense urbanisation.

Through his use of scrap metal, Keiyani highlights the possibilities of creating beauty from recycled material. The artist uses the medium of art to encourage environmental friendly behaviour and reflect his own experience of being an immigrant in Birmingham, UK.

Representatives of Karachi Biennale Trust visited the offices of Rashid Ali, director zoo, and Syed Raza Abbas, senior director zoo, and then headed together to the space where the artwork has been installed, for the handover to the Karachi Zoo. Martin Dawson, deputy head of mission, British Deputy High Commission, was present as a special guest at the handover ceremony.

The artwork will be accessible free of cost to the public who visit the zoo and play a role in promoting internally recognised art, at the same time as leisure, reflection and well-being among visitors.