PM leaves for Qatar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qatar at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani from August 23-24.Official sources said Shehbaz Sharif would call on Sheikh Tamim followed by a banquet in his honour. During the meeting at the Royal Palace, the leadership of both countries would discuss the bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields and situation in the Middle East.

Besides the prime minister, the Pakistan delegation will comprise Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, State Minister Dr Musadik Malik and senior officials of energy and finance ministries. Army personnel will also accompany them. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has already left for Qatar.

Both countries are expected to sign a number of MoUs and agreements to enhance the bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Pakistan may seek a 15-year LNG contract with Qatar on a G2G (government to government) basis — two cargoes a month with reopening price clause after 11 years — during the visit.

According to sources, Pakistan may also offload PIA shares to hand over the management of the national flag carrier either to Qatar or the UAE on a G2G basis. Apart from it, the Islamabad airport was also proposed to be handed over to any of the two countries. In addition, there is a proposal to sell out two RLNG-based power plants, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki. During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will also seek from Qatar the maximum recruitment of Pakistanis as security personnel for the upcoming FIFA Cup.

