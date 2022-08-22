Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a student of Masters in Political Science (final year) and need to get your guidelines as to what should I do further after this degree? (Alvina Ashraf - Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Miss Alvina, I suggest you do CSS after your Masters in Political Science. However, if you are over age then I recommend that you look at doing a PhD in Political Science and if you are a hardworking student you may have good chances to find career opportunities.

Q2: Sir, my son is studying in Navy Engineering College, Karachi in the Industrial & Manufacturing Department. Right now he is in 1st semester but his own interest is to study Mechanical. Please guide us which technology has better scope in the market? (Zaamin Rizvi – Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Rizvi, I think the degree he has started has equal value being a popular branch of engineering. Since he is doing his first semester so changing his specialty trade will be of very little value. Let him complete his current degree and think of specialisation or MS after his bachelors.

Q3: I want to go abroad to pursue a masters degree and settle there. Can you please guide me which country is best considering job prospects and cost of education? I am also confused about whether to do masters in Chemical Engineering, Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy or Environmental Engineering. I have a great interest in renewable energy and oil and gas sector but I don’t know their job prospects. (Nofal Butt- Lahore)

Ans: Very rightly both Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas are emerging subject areas with a wider scope of job opportunities. Australia and Canada are the countries in which job opportunities for qualified graduates are very bright.

Q4: I did BSC Telecom Engineering and I am now confused about that should I do further studies or apply for any job? Please advise me. (Wali Kamboh - Gujranwala)

Ans: Dear Wali, I think the best option would be to spend a few years in the industry and get some working experience before looking at further studies. This will help to build up a base and foundation to explore whether you should specialise in the same area or diversify towards management. I wish you best of luck for your future plans.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).