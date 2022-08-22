 
close
Monday August 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russia crash

By AFP
August 22, 2022

Moscow: Fifteen people were killed on Sunday when a minibus collided with two trucks in Russia’s southern Ulyanovsk region, news agencies reported. According to witnesses quoted by news agencies, a truck veered off the road when it collided with a minibus travelling in the opposite direction near the village of Nikolayevka.

Comments