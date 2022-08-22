Body of woman who drowned while travelling in car retrieved

The body of a woman who drowned with her husband and four children in a car during flooding in the Malir River on Wednesday was retrieved in a search operation on Sunday.

Earlier, the bodies of the other five family members were retrieved, however, the body of the driver of the car, Abdur Rehman, is still to be found. The rescuers continued the search operation on Sunday and were able to retrieve the woman’s body, which was found in bushes in the river.

The search for the driver’s body was halted after sunset due to darkness. Rescue workers said they would resume the operation on Monday (today) morning to search for the driver. The family was travelling with the driver to Hyderabad on Wednesday when their car sank in the Malir River on Karachi Highway Link Road.

The family had come to Karachi to attend a wedding ceremony in the Quaidabad area. They were returning home when the tragedy occurred. The vehicle of the bodies of two of the children were found on Thursday. Later, the other two children and their father’s bodies were also retrieved.

Local people said that the car was warned about the flash flood and even the family members were also insisting on not using Link Road but the driver insisted on travelling there and the tragedy occurred. The body of the woman retrieved on Sunday was sent to Hyderabad for burial.