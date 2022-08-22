Alleged robber shot dead by police on University Road

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police on Sunday claimed to have gunned down a dacoit during a shootout on University Road. They also claimed to have impounded a stolen motorbike and seized a pistol, an ID card, and some cash and documents.

SSP Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, police chief of District East, said that a police mobile of the Gulshan police station was patrolling the area when information was received that armed robbers were looting people near the Safari Park on University Road.

Taking action on the information received, a police mobile rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the three suspects opened fire, which forced the law enforcers to retaliate. After a brief shootout, police arrested an injured suspect, but his two accomplices had fled under the cover of fire. The injured was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motorbike impounded from the spot had been stolen from the Gulshan police station. Police said the suspect had snatched cash, a motorbike, an ID card and some documents from a citizen before trying to escape. SSP Shirazi said the three suspects on two motorbikes were looking for more victims.

The officer said that since the police were focused on election duty, the suspects saw an opportunity to go on a looting spree. He said the deceased has been identified as Tahir, but confirmation is being sought through the Criminal Record Office, adding that the identities of the absconders are yet to be ascertained.

Fake robbery

The District West police have solved the mystery of a robbery and arrested the main suspect who had lodged a fake report with the Madadgar 15 service regarding an incident of cash snatching.

SSP Farrukh Raza, police chief of the West district, said that the man who had reported a robbery to the 15 helpline and police station was arrested for committing the crime himself. According to the police, Faizan Khalid had received Rs103,000 from a private company’s goods supply and sale officer, and after Khalid’s co-driver left to offer his prayers, he faked the robbery to keep the cash for himself.

He then filed a false report of the alleged incident with the 15 helpline. As soon as the Orangi police received information of the incident, they reached the site to gather more information and also tried to get CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas.

Suspecting foul play, the police arrested Khalid, who during interrogation admitted to giving the money of the private company to his accomplice Osama and then filed a false robbery report.

Police have registered an FIR of the incident and are carrying out further investigation. Efforts are also under way to arrest Khalid’s absconding accomplice and recover the stolen money.