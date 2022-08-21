Bilawal to visit Europe from 22nd

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to impart further impetus to Pakistan’s multi-faceted engagement with Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake official visits to these countries from August 22 to 26 at the invitation of his counterparts.

“These countries are part of the foreign minister’s first visit to Europe since assuming office. Besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues,” said the Foreign Office spokesman.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the foreign minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media. The focus of the visits would be on broadening Pakistan’s economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for Pakistanis.

Bilawal is also scheduled to sign a “Green Framework Engagement” agreement with Denmark, focusing on climate change cooperation, a priority area of the government.