Huzaifa, Nouman in under-13 final

KARACHI: Huzaifa Shahid and Nouman Khan reached the final of under-13 category at Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Saturday.
In the semifinals, Huzaifa Shahid beat Haris Khalil 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 and Nouman Khan defeated Abdul Ahad Butt 11-7, 11-3, 11-2.
In the semifinals of under-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz thrashed Umair Arif 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 and Ibrahim Mohib overpowered Shayan Ali 8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8.
