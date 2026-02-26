Kim Jong Un says North Korea ready to ‘get along’ with US but sets key condition

Kim Jong Un in a rare message has signaled his willingness to improve ties with the US, while announcing his plan to expand North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and operational range.

According to Kim, North Korea is ready to “get along” with the United States if a specific condition is met.

Washington must recognize the nuclear status of the Asian country, accept its nuclear arsenal, and abandon hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

If the US “respects our country’s current status as stipulated in the constitution, and withdraws its hostile policy, there’s no reason why we cannot get along well,” the leader was quoted as saying by the state news agency KCNA.

The remarks of the North Korean leader come as President Donald Trump is expected to visit China in April.

His comments also fuel speculation that during China’s visit talks between Trump and Kim could be expected.

In 2019, the both sides failed to reach any agreement or common ground after the collapse of their Hanoi Summit over sanction reliefs and denuclearization disagreements.

In an address made at a five-yearly party congress, Kim also ruled out the possibility of any diplomatic thaw or reconciliation with South Korea and called the country “North’s most hostile entity.”

“As long as South Korea cannot escape the geopolitical conditions of having a border with us, the only way to live safely is to give up everything related to us and leave us alone,” Kim said.

Moreover, Kim also shed light on North Korea’s plans to increase the number of nuclear weapons along with high operational capacity in coming years.

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), North Korea possesses around 5o assembled nuclear warheads and has enough fissile material to produce up to 40 more nukes.

Besides warheads, North Korea is planning to build stronger intercontinental ballistic missiles including ones that can be launched from underwater attack systems using AI.

In November 2024, Kim also called for “limitless and unrestricted” expansion of the nuclear program.