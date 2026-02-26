Fukushima decommissioning: Japan deploys snake-like robot to remove nuclear debris
Equipped with a camera, this robot is better at obtaining information than previous devices used in this project
Japan has deployed snake-like robots to remove Fukushima nuclear debris and boost decommissioning efforts.
Cleaning up the Fukushima nuclear power plant is a difficult task that will take decades to remove materials and debris covered with highly dangerous radiation.
The station holds about 880 tons of melted fuel and radioactive debris. This mess was caused by a massive tsunami and earthquake that triggered a nuclear accident in 2011.
To make decommissioning safe for workers, Japan came up with a snake-like robot arm, featuring a length of 22 metres length and weight of 4.6 tonnes.
In a video released by plant operator TEPCO, the robot can be seen moving through small tunnel-like passages and inspecting complex structures within a confined space.
Equipped with a camera, this robot is better at obtaining information than previous devices used in this project.
According to company spokesman Isao Ito, TEPCO is planning to conduct its third trial phase later this year in which the robot would be deployed to remove radioactive debris at one of the melted reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
In the earlier trials, the robot collected tiny samples of radioactive material using special tools, but it remains to see whether the robot arm can perform full-fledged extractions or not.
Last year in July, TEPCO announced a delay in a massive debris removal operation until 2037.
-
‘From dating scams to fake lawyers’: OpenAI bans ChatGPT accounts over misuse
-
Woman suing Meta Platforms, YouTube over social media addiction sticks to claims after trial
-
Google disrupts Chinese-linked hacking groups behind global cyber attacks
-
SK Hynix unveils $15 billion semiconductor facility investment plan in South Korea
-
Japan launches AI robot monk to offer spiritual guidance
-
Is this the future of train travel? Robot dogs, drones are redefining public transit safety through China’s new metro station deployment
-
China’s AI milestone: ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot hits 100M users during Lunar New Year
-
Think you know ChatGPT? Here are 5 AI levels you’ve never seen