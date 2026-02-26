Lamar Odom details struggle with addiction and ‘amazing’ rehab experience

Lamar Odom just admitted he’s very happy after going to rehab.

The 46-year-old retired basketball star underwent a 30-day treatment programme in Los Angeles to curb his use of marijuana before it could "lead to something else" but returned home on February 25 and is doing well.

Lamar's spokesperson told Us Weekly magazine: “He’s out of rehab as of this afternoon. He was there for 30 days.”

“He went to stop smoking marijuana completely and he was afraid it might lead to something else. He wanted to reset. He looks amazing and feels amazing,” the representative added.

Lamar - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - has admitted he started using marijuana when he was a teenager and he began to "explore" using substances after his mom passed away.

On the latest episode of the Cousins with Vince Carter + Tracy McGrady podcast, when Lamar was asked what led him to substance abuse, he said: "Pot.”

"But a lot of people don't have addiction genetically passed down to them,” he explained, adding, "My father was a heroin addict. If you start with pot and it doesn't get high no more, you're like, 'Maybe I'll try cocaine.'"

Lamar recalled, "My mom died when I was 12 years old. So when your moms die, and you're in New York City, it's tough … Part of me was like, fuck it, and then part of me was like, I gotta really get it done."

The former NBA star "loved" drugs and regularly used cocaine during the NBA off-season, "I'll keep it real with you, I loved drug.”

"You're talking to a real addict. I sniffed cocaine. … I had some great cocaine summers. That was my way of beating the system,” Lamar confessed.

His decision to check into rehab came after he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of January 17 in Las Vegas.

He was accused of driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and making an improper lane change/or having a failure to maintain his lane.

Although Lamar Odom denied being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his arrest, he still took action to get rid of his addiction.