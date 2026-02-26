Prince Harry, Meghan face fresh calls to lose royal titles over ‘pseudo-royal’ visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing renewed calls to have their royal titles removed amid their recent two-day visit to Jordan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the Middle East at the invitation of the World Health Organization’s director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to highlight humanitarian work supporting Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

However, critics on social media branded the trip a “pseudo-royal tour” and questioned why Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, continue to use their titles and taking on high-profile international visits.

Some even accused them of copying senior working royals’ overseas engagements, including a recent trip by Prince William to Saudi Arab.

“They’re not part of the RF yet they use their titles and announce trips. This is getting ridiculous,” wrote a critic on X, per The Express.

Another added, “They MUST lose their titles otherwise they look 1/2 in 1/2 out. Anything they do is perceived as representing the monarchy.”

“The king needs to remove their titles immediately,” a third comment read.

Royal News Network also tweeted on Sussexes’ trip, writing, “I still don’t understand why any government or NGO facilitates the delusions of two unemployed adults who have nothing to offer, no money to give and no geopolitical power, beyond an Instagram post and some As ever spread.

“A useless exercise for all involved, but that is the life of Harry and Meghan,” they added. "Also, is it a coincidence that they go to the Middle East after Prince William’s historic visit to Saudi Arabia? No.”

“As ever, they’re always desperate to compete with the real royals and look increasingly pathetic every time.”