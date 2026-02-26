Stunning new photos of the Milky Way shed light on how stars are formed
The photos originated from the European Southern Observatory and reveal unprecedented details of these gases, specifically within what we know as the Central Molecular Zone of the Milky Way
Astronomers have unveiled an intriguing discovery: the largest image ever produced by the ALMA telescope, providing a groundbreaking look at the Central Molecular Zone referred to as the heart of our Milky Way. Appearing as purple and pink clouds caught in a current, this photo actually demonstrates the gas responsible for star formation at the heart of our galaxy.
In this connection, Steve Longmore, Professor of Astrophysics at Liverpool John Moores said: “This image gives us a window into how stars and planets form when they’re close and packed together, which we think is how most stars in the universe formed.”
This photo gives us a glimpse of a region spanning more than 650 light-years, made up of cold cosmic gas under extreme conditions invisible to our eyes. It is the largest image ever taken by the 66-antenna ALMA network in the Atacama Desert in Chile.
The heart of the Milky Way is typically hidden by thick cosmic dust, but recently released photos reveal a complex web of gas filaments. These structures channel material into dense clumps where new stars are born. These recent discoveries offer enchanting views reminiscent of early galaxies; by studying one can better understand how the first stars in the universe were created.
