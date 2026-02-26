James Hetfield's health struggle amid his 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

James Hetfield, the front man of Metallica, is known for his commanding voice and stage presence.

He and his legendary band are taking the stage yet again in 2026 with their much-hyped Life Burns Faster Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Yet behind his impeccable music lies a deeply personal journey of addiction, anxiety, and recovery.

Over the years, Hetfield has spoken openly about his health struggles, offering rare insight into the realities of life under constant public scrutiny.

Addiction and the 2001 Turning Point

Hetfield’s struggle with alcohol became publicly known in 2001 when he entered rehabilitation, forcing Metallica to halt their work.

Reflecting on that period, he later said, “I had to learn how to live again… everything I knew about life was wrong.”

This moment marked a significant turning point, not only in his personal life but also in the band’s dynamic, as documented in Some Kind of Monster.

Relapse and Return to Rehab in 2019

After years of sobriety, Hetfield relapsed in 2019 and in the same year, in September, he re-entered rehab, leading Metallica to postpone tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. Addressing his struggles, Hetfield has said, “I’m not perfect… I’m human.”

Following his return, he expressed gratitude for support from fans and emphasized that recovery is an ongoing process rather than a fixed endpoint.

Mental Health and Anxiety

Hetfield has also been candid about anxiety, particularly related to performing. Despite decades of success, he revealed that stepping on stage can still be daunting. “I get very nervous… I feel like I’m not good enough,” he admitted in an interview.

Physical Health and Tinnitus

Years of exposure to loud music have resulted in Hetfield developing tinnitus, a condition that causes persistent ringing in the ears. It is a common occupational hazard among musicians.

James Hetfield’s journey is one of resilience as by speaking openly about addiction, anxiety, and recovery, he has helped challenge stigma around mental health.