James Hetfield's health struggle amid his 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency
James Hetfield and his band Metallica are set to kick off their Las Vegas Sphere residency on October 1
James Hetfield, the front man of Metallica, is known for his commanding voice and stage presence.
He and his legendary band are taking the stage yet again in 2026 with their much-hyped Life Burns Faster Las Vegas Sphere residency.
Yet behind his impeccable music lies a deeply personal journey of addiction, anxiety, and recovery.
Over the years, Hetfield has spoken openly about his health struggles, offering rare insight into the realities of life under constant public scrutiny.
Addiction and the 2001 Turning Point
Hetfield’s struggle with alcohol became publicly known in 2001 when he entered rehabilitation, forcing Metallica to halt their work.
Reflecting on that period, he later said, “I had to learn how to live again… everything I knew about life was wrong.”
This moment marked a significant turning point, not only in his personal life but also in the band’s dynamic, as documented in Some Kind of Monster.
Relapse and Return to Rehab in 2019
After years of sobriety, Hetfield relapsed in 2019 and in the same year, in September, he re-entered rehab, leading Metallica to postpone tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. Addressing his struggles, Hetfield has said, “I’m not perfect… I’m human.”
Following his return, he expressed gratitude for support from fans and emphasized that recovery is an ongoing process rather than a fixed endpoint.
Mental Health and Anxiety
Hetfield has also been candid about anxiety, particularly related to performing. Despite decades of success, he revealed that stepping on stage can still be daunting. “I get very nervous… I feel like I’m not good enough,” he admitted in an interview.
Physical Health and Tinnitus
Years of exposure to loud music have resulted in Hetfield developing tinnitus, a condition that causes persistent ringing in the ears. It is a common occupational hazard among musicians.
James Hetfield’s journey is one of resilience as by speaking openly about addiction, anxiety, and recovery, he has helped challenge stigma around mental health.
-
Lamar Odom details struggle with addiction and ‘amazing’ rehab experience
-
Hilary Duff details how she protected her children’s mental health amid divorce
-
Courtney Love recalls how ‘comparison’ left Marianne Faithfull ‘broken’
-
Katherine Short became vocal ‘mental illness’ advocate years before death
-
Demi Lovato claims fans make mental health struggle easier
-
6 celebrities who have been vocal about anxiety and 'panic attacks'
-
Lewis Capaldi details 'impact of Tourette' on his career
-
Christina Applegate struggles to leave bed amid multiple sclerosis battle