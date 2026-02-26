Gordon Ramsay on his basal cell carcinoma diagnosis

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most popular chefs in the world.

Along with his cooking finesse he is also a vocal health advocate, especially after he experienced having basal cell carcinoma, a non-serious form of skin cancer.

Through social media, he shared images of the surgical incision under his ear, highlighting the importance of early detection and sun protection, bringing attention to a condition that often goes unnoticed until it becomes more serious.

Diagnosis and Public Disclosure

In 2025, Ramsay shared photos on Instagram showing a surgical incision below his ear after undergoing treatment for a skin cancer lesion, widely understood to be basal cell carcinoma.

Accompanying the images, he urged people to seek medical advice for suspicious marks, emphasizing that early action can prevent complications.

Additionally, in his message, Gordon said, "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend," empahsizing the importance of protecting your skin from the sun's rays.

Understanding Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, arising from prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. It typically appears as a pearly bump, a scaly patch, or a sore that does not heal.

While it is generally slow-growing and rarely spreads to other parts of the body, it can cause significant local damage if left untreated.

Risk factors include fair skin, frequent sun exposure, a history of sunburn, and increasing age.

Symptoms and Warning Signs

Common signs of basal cell carcinoma include:

A shiny or translucent bump on sun-exposed areas

A flat, scaly patch with irregular edges

A sore that bleeds, crusts, or fails to heal

A lesion that gradually enlarges over time

Any persistent or changing skin lesion should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Treatment and Prevention

Treatment for basal cell carcinoma usually involves surgical removal of the affected tissue. In most cases, this is curative when detected early. Other options may include topical therapies, cryotherapy, or radiation in specific situations.

Preventive measures include using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, avoiding peak sun hours, and performing regular skin self-examinations. Dermatological screenings are especially important for those at higher risk.